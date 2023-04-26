CCSD Police: Shooting threat at Bob Miller Middle School is unsubstantiated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District Police said a rumored threat was unsubstantiated at Bob Miller Middle School on Wednesday.

According to a letter sent to parents, principal Nicole Donadio said the school was aware of a rumor concerning a possible threat.

Donadio is advising for students to report any perceived threats to an adult on campus so the matter can be looked into.

She is also reminding students and parents that they can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system or by calling CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411.

This comes less than a month after a reported threat led to Shadow Ridge High School being put on lockdown.

A male student under 18 years old was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.