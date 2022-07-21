Watch Now
CCSD Police, LVMPD train for active shooter response at northwest Las Vegas elementary school

Posted at 8:05 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 11:05:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the first day of school less than three weeks away, Clark County School District police and Las Vegas police are teaming up to train for an active shooter situation.

They will prepare for how to respond during an emergency and keep kids safe.

The training at Thomas O'Roarke Elementary School, in the far northwest part of the Las Vegas valley, was to begin at 8 a.m.

Police advised residents there will be a heavy police presence and "sounds coming from the school" until approximately 12 p.m.

