LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the first day of school less than three weeks away, Clark County School District police and Las Vegas police are teaming up to train for an active shooter situation.

They will prepare for how to respond during an emergency and keep kids safe.

The training at Thomas O'Roarke Elementary School, in the far northwest part of the Las Vegas valley, was to begin at 8 a.m.

**Active Assailant Training**



This morning, July 21, we are conducting training at Thomas O'Roarke Elementary School (Near Iron Mountain Road and Durango in the far NW valley)



There will be a large police presence and sounds coming from the school from 8 am until noon. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 21, 2022

Police advised residents there will be a heavy police presence and "sounds coming from the school" until approximately 12 p.m.