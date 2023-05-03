CCSD Police looking for driver that tried to run traffic officer off the road in a stolen vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department is looking for a drivers that attempted to ram a traffic officer and tried to run him off the road.

According to police, a vehicle was speeding and going 30 miles over the posted speed limit near an elementary school.

As a traffic officer attempted to the stop the vehicle, police said another vehicle attempted to ram the traffic officer on his motor and tried to run him off the road.

Authorities said both vehicles fled the scene although one was recovered on Tuesday, which police said had been stolen on Monday night.

Police are looking for any information to identify the driver of one of those vehicles.

According to investigators, the suspect is described as a Hispanic woman with a slender frame that's believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

District police said she was driving a Silver Hyundai Tucson that was made between 2016 to 2018. They said the vehicle was damaged on the driver's side and had paper plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSDPD at (702) 799-5411.