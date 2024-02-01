CCSD police arrest special education school bus driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A CCSD school bus driver is behind bars for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

The nine impending charges stem from a crash near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis.

Liston Torres Nazaire is a special education bus driver and has been employed by the District since March 2007.

The district reports that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash and say Nazaire will be placed on unpaid leave per the terms of their negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.