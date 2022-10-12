Watch Now
CCSD Police: Adult arrested in connection to threat made to Cheyenne High School

Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 12, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The principal of Cheyenne High School wrote an email to families that a threat was made to the school.

Principal Anthony Nunez said CCSD Police were made aware immediately, and they started investigating. Police deemed that the threat was "unsubstantiated."

"However, it is against the law to make terroristic threats," Nunez said. "As a result of the investigation, an adult was arrested last night in connection with the threat."

The principal wanted to emphasize that students and parents make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

"We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously," Nunez wrote in the email. "If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school's main office at 702-799-4830."

