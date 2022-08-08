CCSD parents voice back-to-school health concerns for students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monkeypox, COVID, the flu, and allegeries are all a part of many worries CCSD parents say they have while sending their kids back to school.

Face masks are no longer a requirement for children in the Clark County School District. Some parents say they give their children the option to wear a mask.

“I teach them not to touch everybody’s stuff," said Arania Perez, a mother of two CCSD students. "Not putting things in their mouth, and to wash their hands.”

Dr. Daliah Wachs, a family physician, says its important that parents pay attention to all the symptoms their kids may return from school with.

“We're telling parents to be vigilant, and realize that because it’s the summer that doesn't mean it's not an infection free zone,” said Dr. Wachs.

Governor Steve Sisolak weighed in on his thoughts about health and safety as students return to the classrooms.

“It’s a huge priority to keep the kids safe," Sisolak said. "Not just from COVID, but from any virus that might be going around.”

The governor says he commends school districts staffs across the state for their efforts on keeping schools clean.

Dr. Wachs says if parents have any concerns on their child's health to immediately visit your local family physician .