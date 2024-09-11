CCSD officials warning parents after possible kidnapping attempt near school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District officials are warning parents and reminding them of how to keep students safe going to and from school.

This comes after two students were approached by an individual on their way to John R. Beatty Elementary School on Tuesday.

According to posts on Nextdoor, some parents stated a man was offering kids bikes and scooters, wanted their home addresses so he could drop them off, and that he mentioned that he had a car nearby.

Nextdoor

School officials didn't confirm that information but did say students were approached and that an incident had been reported to the police, who are investigating the matter.

The students were not physically harmed but school officials are using this as a reminder to parents and students of ways to stay safe.



Walk in groups to or from school.

Never take rides from strangers.

If you are approached by a stranger, keep a safe distance and think of a direction to run, if you need to.

Shout and yell as loud as you can.

Never give out your name or address to people you do not know, especially on the Internet.

Run to a safe place like a school, church, or store.

Always let your parents or guardians know where you are. Take the same route to school every day.

Be sure to know your parents' full names, addresses, and phone numbers.

If possible, get a license plate number.

"The safety of our students is of the utmost importance," a letter to parents and guardians reads. "Please report any suspicious activity to the local police department and/or school administrators."

As a reminder, students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-7233, through their website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free phone app.

You can also call CCSD police dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.