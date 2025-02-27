Watch Now
CCSD narrows down the superintendent search to three candidates

KTNV
Between these three candidates, who will be the next superintendent?
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is one step closer to having a new superintendent.

After two nights of interviews, the Board of Trustees narrowed it down to these three candidates:

Jesse Welsh
Ben Shuldiner
Jhone Ebert
  • Jesse Welsh, the CEO of Nevada State High School
    Ben Shuldiner, who is the superintendent of the Lansing School District in Michigan
  • Jhone Ebert, the current Nevada State Superintendent of Public Instruction

During the public comment section of both meetings on Monday and Tuesday, people expressed the importance of this decision.
"We need a leader who understands our diverse community, values the voices of all stakeholders, and is committed to long-term success."

You need to be serious and sober in your deliberations. Our children demand that because they desperately need it, if you make the wrong decision, it is going to be 4 years before we can get rid of this person.

Next up, you are invited to ask questions and learn more about the three candidates during a community forum happening on March 10 at Rancho High School.

After that, the candidates will participate in another round of interviews with the board on March 11.

We will keep you updated throughout the whole process.

