CCSD mom speaks publicly for first time since suing school district

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jasmen Jackson has decided to take on the Clark County School District, the nation's fifth largest, in a lawsuit claiming her son Amir was assaulted on school property by another student in 2021, breaking his nose, and leaving him with lasting emotional damage.

Jackson claimed the school district failed to response adequately during the attack at Clifford J. Lawrence Junior High and failed to protect him with subsequent measures in the days and weeks that followed.

"When I came to the school to see what was going on they was like, oh, its just a little fight," Jackson said. "I'm just thinking it was a little scuffle. Then I look at Amir's clothing, and it was full of blood and he's holding his nose back."

Jackson's attorneys at Eric Blank Injury Attorneys said the district refused to provide her with a safety plan after the assault on a CCSD School bus to keep the attacker, also a student at the school, away from Amir.

Jackson said the lack of a safety plan forced her to home school her son for the rest of the year and then transfer him to another school out of her own school zone in 2022.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas mother sues Clark County School District after child was attacked on school bus

"They left her with the ultimatum of, well, he's just going to have to come back to school and figure out how to deal with this on his own, or you can take him out of school," said attorney Harry Peetris.

Peetris said the district has refused to bus Amir to the new school and hasn't allowed him to participate in extra curricular activities because the school outside of Jackson's zone and she chose to transfer him.

"There's no exemptions to what he's going through as a kid coming from trauma," Jackson said, "as a kid scared of kids bigger than him. He's still going through that."

Jackson said she filed the lawsuit to urge systemic change within the district so no other students face lasting affects from violence on campuses across the Las Vegas valley.

"There's kids that are scared to speak out so I'm going to be the voice," she said. "Amir is going to be the voice for the other child that's scared to speak out."

"The school district has to figure out, internally, a change in the way it's structured so these cases stop," Peetris said.

CCSD declined to offer a response to the lawsuit's filing saying it doesn't comment on pending litigation.