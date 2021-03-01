Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

Spring sports will return in April, Clark County School District says

items.[0].videoTitle
Sports are also coming back for CCSD students. District leaders say practices and games for spring sports will return in April.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 11:51:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sports are coming back for Clark County School District students, as district leaders say practices and games for spring sports will return in April.

Football is also picking up again in April as an intramural sport.

Other intramural sports like tennis and soccer will resume in May.

RELATED: CCSD: Additional students can return to classrooms March 22, April 6

Liberty High School's Athletic Director Rich Muraco is calling this a good first step.

"It's not going to be a full season, but at least an abbreviated season when they can get out and play, so we're really excited for the kids," Muraco said.

District leaders are still working out the details of the plan.

Currently, no fans will be allowed at events.

COVID-19 safety protocols will also need to be followed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018