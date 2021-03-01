Spring sports will return in April, Clark County School District says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sports are coming back for Clark County School District students, as district leaders say practices and games for spring sports will return in April.

Football is also picking up again in April as an intramural sport.

Other intramural sports like tennis and soccer will resume in May.

RELATED: CCSD: Additional students can return to classrooms March 22, April 6

Liberty High School's Athletic Director Rich Muraco is calling this a good first step.

"It's not going to be a full season, but at least an abbreviated season when they can get out and play, so we're really excited for the kids," Muraco said.

District leaders are still working out the details of the plan.

Currently, no fans will be allowed at events.

COVID-19 safety protocols will also need to be followed.