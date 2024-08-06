CCSD, law enforcement unveil enhanced security measures ahead of new school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lot of parents and teachers are concerned about safety in our schools.

So what is the Clark County School District doing to enhance safety for the 2024-2025 school year and will it be enough to deter both crime and fear?

I took a look at enhanced security measures that CCSD is rolling out, which includes requirements that middle and high school students have a scannable ID to get in the building, signal-blocking cell phone pouches, and a new weapons detection system.

According to district data that I obtained from the district, close to 300 weapons were confiscated from CCSD schools last year. You can read the full report below.

CCSD Firearms Confiscation Report 2023-2024 by jarah.wright on Scribd

On Tuesday, interim CCSD Superintendent Brenda Laresen-Mitchell said the new weapons detection systems will be added for some sporting events, like football games.

"The enhanced system replaces metal detectors previously used at large athletic events," she explained.

She added the system, which can also be programmed to detect objects of many different sizes, will help keep students and staff safe. However, it won't be permanently placed at any school.

"The weapons detection systems will be incorporated in random arrival screenings and middle schools and high schools."

All told, the district purchased 43 detectors this year, at a cost of $3.7 million.

For Jeremy Christensen, a math teacher at Arbor View High School in the northwest part of the valley, it's a step in the right direction.

"We have 3,200 kids. I don't know most of the kids in the hallway but to be able to check that ID real quick is a huge advantage," Christensen told me. "You have to try things and see how they go before you can decide but doing something is better than nothing. We need to keep these spaces as safe as we can."

