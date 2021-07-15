CCSD lack of diversity in administration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local minority community leaders are upset over the lack of representation in Clark County School District (CCSD) administration roles. They are demanding a change in the way administrators are hired.

The Las Vegas Alliance of Black Educators (LVABE) says the people at the top inside the CCSD do not reflect the diversity of Las Vegas. They say there are qualified leaders of color out in the community and around the country.

LVABE president Kamilah Bywaters (M.Ed, M.Div) told us: "We are having conversations with our leaders agreeing that institutionalized racism is a thing. Yet they aren’t doing anything about it."

South Academic Center principal Dr. Anthony Marentic says about 23% of CCSD students are white. That means students of color make up about 77% of the district. LVABE say that representation in administrative roles is largely unbalanced with the demographics of Las Vegas.

"We are missing the mark. In our mission we say we are preparing our students for global community but then we aren’t showing any type of global unity in the structure of how we do things," says Bywaters

The LVABE are also concerned about representation on the government level. They have laid out a plan which includes training on how to put underrepresented communities on the political map.

Executive Director of Vote Nevada, Dr. Sondra Cosgrove explained: "People have the right to fair representation. They have the right to be seen in those maps. They have the right to elect someone that looks like, thinks like and will advocate for them. Gerrymandering takes away your right to representation. To me, that’s just as bad as taking away your right to vote."

We reached out to CCSD for comment, but the district did not respond in time for air.

You can find the outline of this training here.