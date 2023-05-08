Watch Now
CCSD Human Resources hosting 'Four Corners' hiring events

CCSD outside
Posted at 6:27 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 21:27:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is hosting four career fairs over the next two weeks.

The district said members from the Human Resources Division are scheduled to meet with people in the community to talk about available positions.

Right now, the district said they're looking for teachers, school support professionals, facilities positions, food service positions, substitute professionals, and more.

Computers will be on-site for people who wish to fill out or modify their applications. You can learn more about what positions are open here and see the full list of career fairs below.

Event 1:

Tuesday, May 9
9 a.m. to noon
Foothill High School
800 College Dr.
Henderson

Event 2:

Thursday, May 11
9 a.m. to noon
Canyon Springs High School
350 E. Alexander Road
North Las Vegas

Event 3:

Tuesday, May 16
2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Desert Pines High School
3800 E. Harris Ave.
Las Vegas

Event 4:

Thursday, May 18
2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Palo Verde High School
333 S. Pavilion Center Dr.
Las Vegas

