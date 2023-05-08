CCSD Human Resources hosting 'Four Corners' hiring events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is hosting four career fairs over the next two weeks.

The district said members from the Human Resources Division are scheduled to meet with people in the community to talk about available positions.

Right now, the district said they're looking for teachers, school support professionals, facilities positions, food service positions, substitute professionals, and more.

Computers will be on-site for people who wish to fill out or modify their applications. You can learn more about what positions are open here and see the full list of career fairs below.

Event 1:

Tuesday, May 9

9 a.m. to noon

Foothill High School

800 College Dr.

Henderson

Event 2:

Thursday, May 11

9 a.m. to noon

Canyon Springs High School

350 E. Alexander Road

North Las Vegas

Event 3:

Tuesday, May 16

2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Desert Pines High School

3800 E. Harris Ave.

Las Vegas

Event 4:

Thursday, May 18

2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Palo Verde High School

333 S. Pavilion Center Dr.

Las Vegas