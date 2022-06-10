CCSD hosting bus driver fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Transportation Department is looking to hire new bus drivers by hosting a job fair on Saturday.

Interested parties will be able to apply on-site and speak with current bus drivers. The CCSD Transportation Department reports applicants will be able to ride in a bus to “get a feel” for what it's like to be a bus driver.

Starting pay for bus drivers is $21.67 the CCSD Transportation Center reports.

The job fair will be held at the Richard C. White Transportation Center located at 449 S. Arville St. Las Vegas, NV 89103 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 11.

According to the CCSD Transportation Department more job fairs will be held at the Richard C. White Transportation Center on June 25, July 9, and July 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.