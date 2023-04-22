CCSD educators honored at Smith Center for their service to local kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District educators who go above and beyond for their students were honored Friday evening at the Heart of Education Awards at the Smith Center.

"It is really the night of the year for school teachers," said Myron Martin, president and CEO of the Smith Center.

Teachers who attended the invite-only event were nominated by their students, peers, and principals for their outstanding work.

"They all have these incredible stories. They not only come early and leave late, but they help kids that need food on the weekends. They help kids because they can't see the blackboard, so they go out and buy glasses with their own money," Martin said.

The event included swag bags, a red carpet, and dinner for educators and their guests. Out of the 700 finalists, 20 were called on stage and honored with awards and cash prizes. Educators tell Channel 13 they're honored to be part of the event.

"It's a good feeling to be acknowledged, because people tend to forget what educators do and they just presume that we're these selfless individuals, but sometimes it doesn't hurt to have a little recognition," said Rolonda Lowly, an English teacher at Advanced Technologies Academy.

"I enjoy what I do. I don't ever get up in the morning and be like, 'I don't want to go to work.' Going to work is the good part of the day," said Canyon Springs High School forensic science teacher Christopher Price.

Twenty teachers walked away with a $5,000 prize and a $1,000 donation to a school program of their choice.