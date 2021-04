LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The CCSD Board of Trustees continues to discuss a new anti-racism policy.

The board went over comments they received from the public during community input meetings last night.

The trustees plan to make a presentation on the issue in May, then establish a timeline for creating the policy.

Organizers with no racism in schools 1865 say the school district's current anti-bullying policy does not go far enough to address racism.