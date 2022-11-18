CCSD conducts annual districtwide survey to solicit feedback from community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is conducting a district-wide parent/guardian survey in 2022. A few of the many topics up for discussion include parental involvement and school safety.

The survey is open until Friday, December 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Both an English and a Spanish version of the survey are available online at ccsd.net/survey.

CCSD says the survey is designed to provide information to the District and schools about progress toward CCSD priorities, as well as to help improve schools and increase parent/guardian engagement.

The survey is accessible from smartphones and tablets and takes less than 10 minutes to complete according to a press release. Each parent or guardian is asked to complete a survey for each child enrolled in a CCSD school in order to provide feedback that is essential to the CCSD's yearly self-evaluation.

The poll includes a number of questions that are school-specific. When completing the survey at ccsd.net/survey, parents/guardians must either choose the name of the school or they may provide their child's student ID number and birth date.

By entering student information, each school receives specific responses from parents/guardians in order to assess its school climate. Responses to surveys cannot be linked to any specific student, parent/guardian, or staff member. The results of the survey will only be shared in the aggregate according to a press release.

Those interested can call the Assessment, Accountability, Research, and School Improvement Division of CCSD at 702-799-1041, option 4, with any questions or issues.