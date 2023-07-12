CCSD claims 'bad faith' union negotiations will impact start, end times at 47 schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District says it will make adjustments to school start and end times at approximately 47 schools as a result of ongoing contract negotiations with the union representing district educators.

In a news release on Wednesday, district officials accused the Clark County Education Association of making "unreasonable demands" and using "bad faith, obstructionist tactics" in its negotiations with the district.

Channel 13 reached out to CCEA for comment on the district's statement and had not hear back as of this report.

The district and CCEA are in the process of working out the 2023-25 Negotiated Agreement. CCSD claims its efforts to negotiate contract waivers have been met with "additional, unreasonable concession demands" from CCEA.

"As a result, students in some of the most underserved communities will lose approximately 171,000 minutes of instructional time that the district planned to offer," officials stated.

A contract waiver agreement is necessary to change a school's schedule from the standard six hours and 11 minutes of instruction time per day, district officials explained.

District officials say CCEA has refused to approve contract waivers for educators that would allow the schools "to waive specific provisions of the negotiated agreement." The district has asked for 106 contract waivers impacting approximately 86 schools. Without those waivers, officials say "some schools will be forced to change their schedules, reducing instruction time for those students and impacting families."

According to district officials, the contract waivers they proposed included additional incentives for the extended time worked at the impacted schools. They estimate cutting instruction time at those schools will impact pay for more than 3,000 staff.

"Should CCEA continue its bad faith, obstructionist tactics of refusing contract waivers, our licensed professionals at these schools will see a reduction in their work hours, which estimates show results in over $10 million less in pay," CCSD chief communications officer Tod Story stated in the prepared release.

Parents of students at impacted schools will be notified by school administrators, officials stated.

"Principals will follow up with additional messaging as school start and end times are finalized in the coming weeks," they concluded.

CCSD's 2023-24 school year is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 7.