CCSD bus driver safe after crash in North Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District (CCSD) bus was involved in a three-car crash Tuesday evening. The driver is reportedly uninjured as authorities work to clear the scene Tuesday evening.

According to police, a Honda Civic and Kia Optima crashed into eachother, sending the Kia into a spin right into the front of the CCSD school bus.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, which happened in North Las Vegas at around 4:30 p.m. on March 28. The driver has no reported injuries at this time.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD), a black Honda Civic was driving east on Cheyenne Ave. and was approaching Englestad just as a purple Kia Optima was pulling out of a private drive, and onto Cheyenne.

Authorities say it is when Honda Civic struck the drivers side of the Kia that the Kia then begin rotating eastbound toward an oncoming CCSD bus in the left turning lane. The bus driver was able to see the crash and stop before hitting any of the cars. However, the Kia was in motion and hit the front of the school bus.