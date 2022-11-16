CCSD Board of School Trustees recognized by Nevada Association of School Boards

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — Irene A. Cepeda, president of the Clark County School District Board of School Trustees, was honored at the Nevada Association of School Boards' annual convention with the First Term Trustee of the Year Award. Lisa Guzman, a trustee, also received the Director of the Year Award.

“This award is bittersweet for me as I wrap up my first term as President of the CCSD School Board,” said Cepeda. “Serving the children of Clark County has been the honor and privilege of my life, and I look forward to supporting the school board as they continue to focus on the academic success and outcomes of our students.”

“President Cepeda has served our community honorably through the most turbulent and challenging times any of us has faced,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “As president, she served our children and community with honor, transparency, and heart. Without her leadership, we would not have accomplished as much as we did over the last 12 months, and this community will forever be better for her leadership. She is a true champion for students.”