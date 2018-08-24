CCSD announces new partnership focusing on student behavior problems

Clark County School District trustees, Superintendent Jesus F. Jara and key community leaders announced a new partnership to provide more supports and interventions to schools coping with student behavior problems.

The partnership, Clark County School Justice Partnership, was unanimously approved at Thursday’s Board of School Trustees meeting. With Thursday’s vote, CCSD now enters into a memorandum of understanding with several community groups, including the Clark County Department of Juvenile Justice Services.

CCSD leaders also released data on student suspensions, expulsions and behavior referrals by student subgroups, and mandatory versus discretionary referrals by performance zone. Data indicates that suspensions have increased significantly, and that black students are disproportionately suspended or expelled from school.