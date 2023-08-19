CCSD adding police officers to middle schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers will begin moving into roles at Clark County School District middle school campuses.

Previously, the district prioritized just high schools with police officer resources. However, new safety improvements will assign officers to middle schools.

Channel 13 Anchor Reporter Abel Garcia talked with CCSD Police Lieutenant Bryan Zink about all the new safety measures in place for the 2023-2024 school year.

CCSD has confirmed a new "middle school division" will be implemented. Right now, plans include having three officers in three different regions of the county.