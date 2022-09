LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said that a motorcyclist is being airlifted to UMC after falling 25 feet Sunday afternoon.

Officials said that the motorcyclist fell into a ravine.

More details will be given by the fire department, and KTNV will post them once available.