CCFD: 2 people treated after elevator issues at two Las Vegas Strip properties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said elevators at the Vdara Hotel & Spa and ARIA Resort & Casino were affected by an "unknown mechanical issue" Sunday night.

The fire department said 14 guest and service elevators at the Vdara were affected. "One person was treated and released," according to officials.

Officials said one person at the ARIA was also treated and released from elevator issues at the ARIA. 12 guest elevators were affected.

CCFD officials confirmed that there were no injuries and the incidents at both hotels "do not seem to be related."

The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue also assisted.

"The combined efforts of the CCFD and LVFR resources were able to mitigate the incident," Clark County officials said.