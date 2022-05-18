CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves steal gate motor from Las Vegas Apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A brazen theft caught on camera at Solaire apartments.

13 Action News obtained exclusive video of the thefts as they stole a gate motor from an east side apartment complex.

Now, Westland Real Estate Group is warning residents and other complexes about a rise in these rare thefts.

Westland Real Estate owns about 35 apartment complexes around Las Vegas, including Solaire Apartments on Karen Avenue.

Yanki Greenspan, president of Westland Real Estate Group, says that gate motors have been stolen in the middle of the day at several of its properties.

Greenspan said roughly five to ten of their complexes have been hit by a gate motor theft. He believes thieves are selling the stolen gate motor for profit as the motors are costly.

While Greenspan said several of their complexes have been hit, metro police told 13 Action News that they are not aware of any other reports of gate motors being stolen.

Westland Real Estate Group has installed high-tech cameras and steel cages around their gate motors hoping to make it a little more difficult for thieves to steal.