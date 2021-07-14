Watch
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man seen dancing on roof of car on Las Vegas Boulevard

Witnesses say he was wrapped in Cuban flag
Eric Yano
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jul 13, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man stopped his vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue at about 10:59 a.m. according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Witnesses told 13 Action News that the man appeared to be wrapped in the Cuban flag and got on top of his vehicle.

"Seems like he was protesting the events in Cuba," said DJ Hussle who filmed the incident and shared it on his Twitter account.

Police say the man was dancing, yelling and recording himself as he was on top of the vehicle.

Authorities say he was taken into custody, but no more information was provided as to if he was charged or cited.

