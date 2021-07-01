Caught on Camera: Car goes airborne, overturns on slick highway south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to take it slow on slick roads in rainy weather, sharing the message on social media with dashboard camera video that shows a car going airborne and overturning on the highway south of Las Vegas.

The agency says the driver and passenger had minimal injuries and that both were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash happened on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas, near Via Inspirada Access Road, heading northbound into the city on June 24.

NHP says it had just finished raining in the area and a car was driving too fast for the road conditions.

In a video sent to 13 Action News by a viewer named Raj, you can see a car begin to hydroplane before it hits the center median, becoming airborne and then overturning.

Watch the video below, courtesy Raj:

In a tweet on Wednesday, NHP shared the video with the message:

We sure are happy to take a break from this heat and get some rain, but we ask that everyone please slow down while driving in these wet roadway conditions. If you don’t believe us, watch this video! #Hydroplane #SeatBeltsSaveLives #NailedTheLanding #Olympics2021 #NhpSocomm

The Nevada Department of Transportation has a list of tips for driving in the rain. Read the full list below or on dot.nv.gov.

NDOT TIPS FOR DRIVING IN THE RAIN

Only travel in heavy rain when necessary, and always leave extra time to safely reach your destination

When getting into the car during rainy conditions, wet shoes may slide from pedals. Dry soles of shoes on vehicle carpeting or rubber matting if possible

Be aware and avoid flooded areas--never attempt to cross running or flooded water

Buckle up

Turn on headlights to see and be seen

Defrost windows if necessary, both before and while driving

Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not rainy conditions

By Nevada law, wipers must be on while driving in rain or snow

Keep additional distance from other vehicles

Watch carefully for other vehicles and pedestrians

Turn off cruise control to reduce hydroplaning

Brake earlier and with less force, and turn slower than you would in normal driving conditions

Do not slam on the brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles

If the vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from the accelerator