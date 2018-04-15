Caught on camera: Adults fight during kid's basketball game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A brawl at a children's basketball game caught on camera.

A scary moment for local parents and young kids at the Lied Memorial Boys and Girls club near Lindell and Edna.

It's not clear yet how it all started but from the video, it appears that a number of adults were involved.

But what concerns parents most is there were a lot of young children, even babies in the audience when the fight started.

What seemed like a heated argument turns into a fistfight within seconds.

People were throwing wild punches, shoving and tackling each other as others tried to break the fight.

Little kids were standing around, watching as the brawl went on.

"They were scared. They really didn't know what was going on until pretty much the end. There was a little girl that was actually crying on the other side."

13 Action News spoke with a parent who was at the lied memorial boys and girls club this afternoon. Concerned with his kid's safety, he did not want to be identified.

"It was scary you know just to know that all those kids around, and how fast the situation escalated so fast and just one second everybody was having fun and the next second it was chaos. It was a think fast moment. Because the kids were close. More than anything it was just getting the kids out of the way. And then figuring out what was going on."

13 Action News reached out to Boys and Girls Club and the National Youth Sports League which oversees the game.

The League responded saying it is still "gathering facts" saying "If found that any of the individuals were involved in our league they will be immediately removed and we will press charges. This is in no way the kind of behavior that should ever happen at a child's game."

"I'm just glad no one got hurt really and that the kids get out of the way and no kids were involved in it."

Parents also told 13 Action News they're disappointed. They said as adults we should be able to control our anger.