Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas holds funeral mass in memory of Pope Benedict XVI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local service in memory of Pope Benedict XVI will be held in the Las Vegas valley at the Cathedral of Guardian Angels on Thursday morning.

The service will be led by Bishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D. — who serves as the Bishop of Las Vegas — and is set to begin at 9 a.m.

In a news release, the diocese said, "Throughout the world, Churches and Dioceses will be joining the Church of Rome in raising to almighty God prayers for the deceased Pontiff."

On the day of Pope Benedict's death, Bishop Thomas issued the following statement, along with a picture of him and the late Pontiff.

"The death of Benedict XVI is a tremendous loss for the Church and our world," Bishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D. with the Diocese of Las Vegas told KTNV. "May God reward him for his years of fidelity and selfless service to the Church."

In Rome, Pope Francis will also offer a Funeral Mass for his predecessor in St Peter's Square on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. CET, or 12:30 a.m. PT.