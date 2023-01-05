Watch Now
Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas holds funeral mass in memory of Pope Benedict XVI

Gregorio Borgia/AP
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets pilgrims aboard of the Sydney 2000 vessel in Sydney, Australia, on July 17, 2008. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
New Catholic bishop appointed in Las Vegas
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 10:59:24-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local service in memory of Pope Benedict XVI will be held in the Las Vegas valley at the Cathedral of Guardian Angels on Thursday morning.

The service will be led by Bishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D. — who serves as the Bishop of Las Vegas — and is set to begin at 9 a.m.

In a news release, the diocese said, "Throughout the world, Churches and Dioceses will be joining the Church of Rome in raising to almighty God prayers for the deceased Pontiff."

On the day of Pope Benedict's death, Bishop Thomas issued the following statement, along with a picture of him and the late Pontiff.

In Rome, Pope Francis will also offer a Funeral Mass for his predecessor in St Peter's Square on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. CET, or 12:30 a.m. PT.

