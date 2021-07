LAS VEGAS — The Catholic church is growing in Nevada. On Friday the church ordained the first-ever Auxiliary Bishop in the state.

Reverend Gregory William Gordan was promoted on Friday in a packed ceremony at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer.

During the event, they read a letter from the Holy Father Pope Francis.

According to the church, Las Vegas is the second youngest Latin Rite Diocese in the U.S.

It split from the Diocese of Reno in 1995 and now includes an estimated 750,000 Catholics.