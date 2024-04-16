Catholic Charities marks 83 years of service with 'Feed Vegas' event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, Catholic Charities in Southern Nevada celebrates 83 years of service by providing meals through its annual "Feed Vegas" event.

Nearly 700 people in Las Vegas received a special hot meal during the event. The center offers 16 programs and supports over 4,500 people daily. These services include family, food, immigration, refugee, homelessness, and housing support.

Sue Kirkland, vice president of food services, said the center is a haven for those in need.

"There are so many people who are in need of help. If we were not here, where would they turn? They know they can rely on us and get the help they need," she said.

For further details about Catholic Charities, please visit their website here.