Casino exec Felix Rappaport has died

Felix Rappaport, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, has died.

His death was unexpected and a cause of death has not been determined. Rappaport was 65 years old at the time of his death.

Rappaport is one of the most well-known names in the industry and was based in Las Vegas for many years. He worked for Station Casinos and Treasure Island and served as president and COO of Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur while employed by MGM International.

MGM Resorts International Chairman & CEO Jim Murren released the following statement on the passing of former MGM Resorts leader Felix Rappaport:

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our former colleague and friend, Felix Rappaport. Felix was a member of the MGM Resorts family for more than two decades and is remembered fondly by many. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time.

Rappaport spent four years at Foxwoods, one of the world's largest and most successful gaming enterprises.

Before coming to Las Vegas, Rappaport managed hotels in the Philadelphia area.

His body was found Monday morning in a suite at Foxwoods in Connecticut. No foul play is suspected.

