Casino co-owner and philanthropist Elaine Wynn dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elaine Wynn, co-founder of Mirage Resorts and Wynn Resorts, has died at 82.

She played an instrumental role in shaping the modern-day Las Vegas, from the Golden Nugget to The Mirage, establishing the paradigm for everything that followed, including Bellagio, Wynn and Encore resorts.

Channel 13 spoke one-on-one with her to reflect on the legacy of The Mirage as it closed its doors last year.

One-on-one with Elaine Wynn

As the largest individual shareholder of Wynn Resorts, Ms. Wynn wielded significant influence, not just as an investor, but as a steward of a vision that transcended mere entertainment.

She understood that Las Vegas was not just a destination; it was an experience—an ever-evolving tapestry woven with threads of art, culture, and the human spirit.

Through the Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation, she actively supported community organizations aligned with her passions, including the proposed Las Vegas Museum of Art.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to support the construction of the Las Vegas Museum of Art.