Cash no longer accepted in exit lanes of T1 garage, economy lot at Harry Reid International Airport

New tap-to-pay machines installed at LAS
Harry Reid International Airport
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jan 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those planning to pay with cash for parking at Harry Reid International may need to pay before getting into their vehicles.

The airport says cash is no longer accepted in the exit lanes of the Terminal 1 parking garage and economy lot.

New parking payment machines were recently installed at LAS, which allows drivers to use tap-to-pay cards and mobile devices for a contactless experience.

For general information on parking, visit the airport's website. Call 702-261-5122 for up-to-date parking availability.

