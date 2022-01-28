Cash no longer accepted in exit lanes of T1 garage, economy lot at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those planning to pay with cash for parking at Harry Reid International may need to pay before getting into their vehicles.

The airport says cash is no longer accepted in the exit lanes of the Terminal 1 parking garage and economy lot.

New parking payment machines were recently installed at LAS, which allows drivers to use tap-to-pay cards and mobile devices for a contactless experience.

PARKING UPDATE: LAS recently installed new parking payment machines in the Terminal 1 Garage & Economy Lot. These kiosks now allow drivers to use tap-to-pay cards and mobile devices for a convenient and contactless experience! pic.twitter.com/0pdK5P3RF3 — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) January 27, 2022

For general information on parking, visit the airport's website. Call 702-261-5122 for up-to-date parking availability.