Casablanca announces $6 million renovation under new ownership

MESQUITE, Nev. (KTNV) — The Casablanca resort and casino in Mesquite will be renovated to the tune of $6 million this year--here's what the project will entail as organizers ready for kick off in May.

Construction on the project will include areas for more than 200 new slot machines, a new sports bar, and doubling the size of the property's Center Bar, according to media representatives for the development.

"This substantial investment being made by our new ownership group will have a transformational impact on the casino and showroom, elevating the Casablanca Resort experience for all guests,” said Justin Moore, CEO of Mesquite Gaming, LLC. “Every dollar will go into making this already successful resort more welcoming and enjoyable for our customers.”

The project is estimated to be finished in the fall of 2024.