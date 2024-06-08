Car care tips for drivers during triple-digit temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Keeping people and pets safe during this high heat is paramount, but it's also important to keep an eye on other things important to you, like your car.

We've given you tips on what to look out for under the hood, but Channel 13's meteorologists have some more guidance of what to keep in mind about your car.

If you think it's a convenient to leave sunscreen in your car to re-apply as needed through your day, you might want to rethink that. Sunscreen actually loses its effectiveness when exposed to higher temperatures.

Aerosol cans can explode at 120 degrees, and the inside of a car can get to 130 degrees in 20 minutes in these triple-digit temperatures.

Drivers should also remember to regularly check their tires in this weather.

Tire pressure goes up by 1 PSI for every 10 degrees of heat, so drivers should check their tire pressure before driving around.

However, drivers should also avoid under-inflating their tires. Those cause more friction with the road, making them more prone to blow outs.