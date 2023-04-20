Cannabis culture lights up Las Vegas for 420

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, April 20, or 4/20, stems from a secret meeting among teenagers to smoke weed outside the walls of their high school in San Rafael California. In the fall of 1971, the group of high school students agreed to convene at 4:20 p.m. The numerical code has since blossomed into a holiday within cannabis culture.

In Las Vegas, cannabis culture has grown into a billion-dollar industry and has become a destination site for tourists.

“We are seeing cannabis as an experience, as a sharing component with community, and as a good deal,” said Bri Padilla, executive director of the Cannabis Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas. “We’re really seeing it bring tourists and locals out.”

In 2022, the marijuana industry generated more than $965 million in taxable sales in Nevada. It was one of the few industries that thrived through the pandemic. While sales saw a 3 percent decrease from its 2021 revenue income, dispensaries, growing facilities and other businesses associated with the marijuana industry continue to grow.

Las Vegas’ Cannabis Chamber of Commerce spouted out of the pandemic. The organization works to further legalize and destigmatize cannabis culture. The non-profit was created to support the growth and development of businesses that serve the regulated industry by instituting a network that provides local resources. One of their main initiatives is SB277, a bill proposed to revise certain restrictions on sales of cannabis, eliminating provisions related to excluded felony offenses, requiring the Cannabis Advisory Commission to conduct a study concerning certain matters relating to the scheduling of cannabis, and revising other matters related to the cannabis sales.

“SB277 is not only going to bring commerce and growth, it’ll also bring talent to a sector that needs it.”

In its annual jobs report recently released, Vangst, the leading cannabis industry jobs platform, found there are 417,493 full-time jobs supported by the legal cannabis industry in the United States. While that figure is a 2 percent drop in employment, more states are continuing to legalize the industry.

In Las Vegas, consumption lounges will begin sprouting up by the summer of 2023. At the end of last year, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) issued 40 cannabis consumption lounge prospective licenses.