Candlelighters host Halloween Bash for kids battling cancer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Candlelighters is treating hundreds of kids who are battling cancer with their 24th annual Halloween Bash. The private event hosts families of local children and teens, as well as their siblings, who are experiencing a pediatric cancer journey, including children currently in active treatment.

It gives our kids an opportunity to forget about their cancer treatments, with their siblings just come together and be kids and go out trick-or-treating in a fun safe environment," said Frederick Hubbs, Director of Development with Candlelights Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The non-profit is seeking 300 pounds or 40,000 pieces of candy donations from the community by Friday, October 21. Store-bought, individually-wrapped pieces of candy. Mini or fun size preferred. No homemade candy or treats, please.

Candy may be dropped off or shipped to the Candlelighters office located at:

8990 Spanish Ridge Avenue, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89148

As the first and oldest local organization solely focused on children diagnosed with childhood cancer, Candlelighters has been a beacon of light for families in southern Nevada for more than 40 years. Candlelighters is proud to serve approximately 400 families locally and 1,200 children, both siblings, and diagnosed children, each year. In the last decade alone, it has provided nearly $13 million in financial assistance, emotional support, and quality-of-life programs and services to families in the community in order to help with the significant costs of childhood cancer including medical expenses, rent and mortgage, and travel for treatment.