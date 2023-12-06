Candlelight Vigil to be held for troopers killed in I-15 hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Injured Police Officers Fund has announced a Candlelight Vigil to honor the two fallen state troopers who were killed by a drunk driver on I-15 last week.

The vigil will take place in Lot E at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to a flyer for the event, the vigil will "provide an opportunity for the community to come together and express gratitude to the men and women who serve as Nevada State Troopers."

"We invite everyone in the community to join us at Allegiant Stadium as we come together to honor and remember the Nevada State Troopers who have dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our state," said IPOF President & Lieutenant Chelsea Stuenkel. "This event is a heartfelt expression of our appreciation for their sacrifices and a chance for the community to stand in solidarity with these brave individuals.

Those unable to make the vigil will have an additional chance to donate and show their support of the fallen troopers at an IPOF cookout even on Thursday, Dec. 7. This event will take place by Neil Buys and Nevada Coin Mart on Jones Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.