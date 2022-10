LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — STOP DUI is hosting a candlelight prayer vigil for Mark Vobis.

Mark Vobis was critically injured on September 11, 2022 as he was riding his bicycle near St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway.

STOP DUI says the suspect has yet to be apprehended.

Vobis was also a first responder on the September 1, 2001 terrorist attack. He is also a Marshall in the 8th Judicial Court for Judge Veronica Barisich.