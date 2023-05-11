Cancer screenings in Las Vegas valley still not up to pre-pandemic levels, doctors say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have loosened, cancer screenings are still not up to pre-pandemic levels. That's according to Dr. Rupesh Parikh, an oncologist at Comprehensive Cancer Centers in Henderson.

"It's probably still about 10% to 20% down, depending on what you read," Parikh said.

Parikh said cancer screening rates were down about 50% the first year of the pandemic.

According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 9.4 million Americans missed cancer screenings in 2020 due to facility closures and other pandemic reasons. Parikh said this has led to more people getting late stage diagnoses.

"We're absolutely seeing more advanced cancers," Parikh said. "[It's] because they waited to get their tests done. Then, they'll end up in the hospital with the symptom because the cancer has already spread."

He added early detection is key to preventing cancers and anyone can get cancer so it's important to consult a doctor about screenings.

"You can be the healthiest person. You can be a triathlon runner and still get cancer," Parikh said. "You can be completely unhealthy and still get cancer. You don't have to smoke to still get lung cancer. You don't have to have a family history for breast cancer. All these things don't matter. Cancer hits anyone."