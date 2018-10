President Donald Trump is promising to end birthright citizenship in an interview with "Axios on HBO".

Why President Trump Can't End Birthright, But Some Think He Can

Ian Bartrum, a constitutional law professor at UNLV, disagrees with the President's promise claiming it is not legally possible.

"I think the short answer is clearly no the President cannot by executive order amend the constitution," Bartrum said.

Bartrum says the executive order would have to go through the Supreme Court first but finds it impossible that the court would even approve the order.

"The opinion that matters here are the opinion of the courts and I think there is almost no question the courts would put a stop to an executive order like that," Bartrum said.

Many people across Las Vegas agreed with Bartrum.

"I consider an American citizen anybody who loves this country, anybody who wants to be in this country because this country is the land of opportunity," said Iman Bakshi.

"I love my history but I also love being America," said Alyss Kopp.