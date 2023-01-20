Can cold weather make you sick?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During this time of year, parents are often quick to blame their child's illnesses on the winter weather, but some Las Vegas physicians are suggesting that might not be the case.

To most, it makes a lot of sense — with cold weather comes coughs, colds and stomach bugs, especially among children who have been cooped up for winter break.

However, local physicians say it's a myth that the cold itself causes illness. When it's colder outside, doctors say the true culprit is people's tendency to stay inside and easily pass germs and infection within a household.

Las Vegas physician Dr. Dahlia Wachs says her family practice does expect to see an uptick in sickness in the coming weeks.

"​We're expecting that upward trend as everyone comes back from winter break," Dr. Wachs said. "Because kids are going back to school and bringing the bugs with them. We're seeing a lot of pink eyes and covid."

Though not because of the cold, Dr. Wachs says, but because many are deficient in Vitamin D.

“A lot of people are deficient in Vitamin D because they have been indoors for the past couple of months, because it's cold and they're trying to avoid the outside weather," Dr. Wachs said.

A lack of Vitamin D, many experts say, can severely weaken people's immune systems.

Dr. Wachs adds, "So if you are low in Vitamin D, talk to your healthcare providers about supplements."

The best way to protect yourself in the winter months, according to Dr. Wachs, is to stay up-to-day on all vaccinations and make sure to take multivitamins, if needed.