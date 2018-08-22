Campus safety a concern for UNLV students moving in

It's a big day for college students at UNLV. Students will be moving into their dorm rooms on Wednesday.

According to the university about 1,900 new and returning students will move into campus residence halls. While it is an exciting occasion, safety may be on the minds of many.

Several sources agree most sex assaults will happen in the first three months of school.

Between classes, dorm life, and maybe their first real parties most student should feel safe on their college campus. However, statistics show young women need to be on alert.

Across the country sexual assaults are on the rise. In 2016 UNLV police only had 3 reports of sexual assaults. Data is not yet available for 2017. UNLV's care center reported taking at least 10 hotline calls and 14 in office visits for sexual assault last year.

UNLV police say they did see several concerning cases last year on their campus. Since then they've worked with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's sexual assault unit and included more training for officers.

Most sexual assaults are happening in places students trust. Self-defense expert Gloria Marcott is making it her mission to educate college women.

There are three things she wants students to know to protect themselves: keep your head up and pay attention, if attacked yell for help, finally attack back focusing on the eyes and airway.

Given increasing enrollment, UNLV is planning to add 10 more officers to their police force.

