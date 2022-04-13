Watch
California woman suspected of abducting baby detained near Nevada state line

Mountain View Police Department
Police say 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez was detained approximately 10 miles from the Nevada state line on Wednesday morning. Police in Mountain View, Calif. were searching for Ramirez after they say she took her 5-month-old daughter without the child's father's knowledge.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman from California who is suspected of abducting her 5-month-old baby was detained Wednesday morning near the Nevada state line, ABC7 reported.

Police in Mountain View, Calif. said 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez had taken her baby daughter, Aitana, without the child's father's permission.

Ramirez was seen driving away with the baby and a tall, heavyset man in her vehicle, ABC7 reported.

"We are worried about the safety of baby Aitana, as Lara Ramirez just days ago made concerning statements about her own wellbeing that could potentially put her and her child's health in jeopardy," Mountain View police said at the time of the child's abduction.

Ramirez was stopped Wednesday morning 10 miles from the Nevada state line, police said.

Law enforcement officers reported baby Aitana was found and is safe. Ramirez was detained, as was the man she'd been traveling with.

"We'll have more later but for now, a big sigh of relief and our thanks to [California Highway Patrol]," police said in a tweet.

