California wildfire near Lake Tahoe nearly half contained

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, a firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. An unidentified firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California's largest wildfires, authorities said Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroy thousands of buildings and force entire towns to flee. Edwin Zuniga with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said he couldn't provide other details on the death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 17:11:51-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — A huge California wildfire near the Lake Tahoe resort region is about half contained.

The head of the state's firefighting agency said Tuesday that firefighters largely have been able to keep flames away from populated areas.

But he warned that as much land has burned this year as during the record 2020 wildfire season.

He notes that extreme conditions are expected through the year's end.

Officials say that containment lines for the 338-square-mile Caldor Fire are holding well.

The blaze that threatened South Lake Tahoe has destroyed nearly 1,000 structures, including 776 homes.

