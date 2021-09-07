California wildfire near Lake Tahoe nearly half contained

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — A huge California wildfire near the Lake Tahoe resort region is about half contained.

The head of the state's firefighting agency said Tuesday that firefighters largely have been able to keep flames away from populated areas.

But he warned that as much land has burned this year as during the record 2020 wildfire season.

He notes that extreme conditions are expected through the year's end.

Officials say that containment lines for the 338-square-mile Caldor Fire are holding well.

The blaze that threatened South Lake Tahoe has destroyed nearly 1,000 structures, including 776 homes.