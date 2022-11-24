California man dead following crash near Red Rock National Park Loop

(KTNV) — The Nevada State Police responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on SR159 just west of Arroyo Street in the Red Rock National Park loop on November 21, 2022, at approximately 11:48 p.m., according to a preliminary investigation.

When officers arrived, they discovered a silver Honda Civic traveling east on SR159, approaching Arroyo St. in the eastbound travel lane.

While negotiating a curve, the vehicle was traveling at an excessively fast speed for the conditions and failed to stay in its designated travel lane.

The Honda entered the westbound travel lane, where the driver overcorrected his steering, causing the vehicle to rotate clockwise as it returned to the eastbound travel lane and the dirt shoulder.

The Honda overturned after traveling down an incline when it entered the dirt shoulder. The driver, who was the only occupant, was thrown from the car when it toppled. Police say the man was declared dead at the spot after succumbing to his crash-related injuries.

Brian Trenton Carvalho, a thirty-three-year-old male from Newbury Park, California, was identified as the Honda's driver. This is the 59th fatal crash for the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol - Southern Command in 2022, with 66 people killed.