California authorities seize nearly 100 pounds of fentanyl

This Saturday, April 23, 2022, evidence photo provided by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows seized 92.5 pounds (42 kilograms) of illicit fentanyl displayed in Alameda, Calif. The Alameda County Task Force discovered a fentanyl manufacturing lab Friday, April 22, after serving two search warrants in the cities of Oakland and Hayward, Calif., said Lt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the sheriff's office. One kilogram has the potential to kill 500,000 people. The DEA says that just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person's body size, tolerance and past usage. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 23, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities near San Francisco say they seized nearly 100 pounds of illicit fentanyl worth over $4 million, blocking it from being sold on streets across the Bay Area.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday tweeted a picture of the drugs in dozens of baggies, calling it a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic.

Sgt. Ray Kelly said that sheriff’s detectives with partners from the county Narcotics Task Force made multiple arrests and seized 92.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl in the cities of Oakland and Hayward, following a months-long investigation. The haul’s value was estimated at $4.2 million.

