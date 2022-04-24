California authorities seize nearly 100 pounds of fentanyl

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities near San Francisco say they seized nearly 100 pounds of illicit fentanyl worth over $4 million, blocking it from being sold on streets across the Bay Area.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday tweeted a picture of the drugs in dozens of baggies, calling it a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic.

Sgt. Ray Kelly said that sheriff’s detectives with partners from the county Narcotics Task Force made multiple arrests and seized 92.5 pounds of illicit fentanyl in the cities of Oakland and Hayward, following a months-long investigation. The haul’s value was estimated at $4.2 million.