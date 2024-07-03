Caitlin Clark surprises 14-year-old girl battling cancer at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark surprised one of her biggest fans Tuesday by making a girl battling cancer an honorary member of her team, the Indiana Fever.

"We have a new teammate today guys," Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides told the team as 14-year-old Bailey Lux joined them at a shootaround at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bailey Lux, 14, has been a Clark superfan since Clark's record-breaking days at the University of Iowa. Bailey was flown to Las Vegas from Iowa to see Clark play against the Las Vegas Aces Tuesday. It was all sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Bailey is a cancer surivor who is now battling her second round of the disease. She was first diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of sarcoma called malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor (MPNST).

"With my history with Caitlin in Iowa, I went to some of her games back in 2022 and I went to all the home games while I was getting treated at the U of I hospital. From there on, I just kept getting to meet her, see her at games and it was a really good experience for me to see her," Bailey said in a video shared by the Indiana Fever.

The team gave Bailey her own jersey along with a gift bag full of goodies, but it was seeing Clark again that made her wish come true.

"It was a really fun experience and I really miss Caitlin. Just felt good to see her again and be back in her, like, presence again," Bailey said.

While Bailey rooted for the Fever, it was the Aces who came out on top in an 88-69 rout. Clark finished with 13 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

