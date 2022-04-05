Caesars, Station Casinos report million-dollar bets on Kansas to win NCAA Championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Sportsbook and Station Casinos took a couple of massive bets ahead of the NCAA Championship game on Monday night.

The largest comes from Houston business mogul Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who placed a $3.3 million on the Kansas Jayhawks through the Caesars Sportsbook app, according to a spokesperson for Caesars.

That bet is in addition to a previous wager of $3.3 million on Kansas on Saturday, before the Final Four tipped off.

$3,300,000 on Kansas to win the National Championship 👀@MattressMack took Kansas when they were +190 to win it all on the #CaesarsSportsbook app in Louisiana. #BetLikeACaesar



Potential Win: $6,270,000 pic.twitter.com/ueYYrhps4z — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 3, 2022

Mattress Mack made headlines previously when he bet big on the Cincinatti Bengals to win the Super Bowl. If Kansas wins, the total payout on the bets through Caesars would be $7,290,000. (Forbes reports McIngvale put another $2.2 million bet on Kansas through Barstool Sports, so he stands to win at least $10.5 million if Kansas takes the title.)

Station Casinos also reported a $1 million bet on Kansas to win the title.

The wager from an unidentified bettor at Red Rock Casino came in just before the championship game against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels tipped off, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

$1,000,000 ON KANSAS -4 🤯



This STN Sports bet came in just before tip @redrockcasino @stationcasinos 💥



Incredible. Does it hit?! pic.twitter.com/vAJkAJ27qt — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) April 5, 2022

The total payout on that win would be $1,909,090.90.

This will be the sixth time a national champion will be crowned at the Caesars Superdome, the Caesars spokesperson noted. The favorite has won four of the five previous championship games, including North Carolina in 1982 and 1993.

Kansas has lost the title game the past two times it was played at the Caesars Superdome in 2003 and 2012. UNC, on the other hand, is 9-1 in the Superdome.

Overall this will be the seventh time Kansas and UNC meet in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas has won four of their past six tournament matchups against UNC and has a 3-0 record under Bill Self.